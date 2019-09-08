Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $146,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.45 per share, for a total transaction of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.01 per share, with a total value of $26,752.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,838.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $855,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.72. 276,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $278.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

