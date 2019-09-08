Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

