Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of RECN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 56,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,442. The stock has a market cap of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Resources Connection by 104.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Resources Connection by 134.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

