Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $317,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 6,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,444. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

