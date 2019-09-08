Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $402,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.24. 1,695,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,253. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $122.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

