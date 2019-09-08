Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $298.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,377,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,088,516. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.