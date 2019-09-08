Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $413,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 857,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.33. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

