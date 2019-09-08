Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 472.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 42.1% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 83.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 309,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

