Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,064 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,620.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 143,380 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $194.83. 213,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $219.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

