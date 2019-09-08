Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 137,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 320,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 69,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 30,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

