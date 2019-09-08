Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 515.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

