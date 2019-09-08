RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $886,000 in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. HD Supply makes up about 2.8% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 610.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 36.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 781.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in HD Supply by 61.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. Longbow Research raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of HDS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 999,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

