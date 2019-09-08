RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after acquiring an additional 483,263 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,166,000 after acquiring an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $225.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,615 shares of company stock worth $20,659,838. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.