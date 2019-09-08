Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,450 at Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,450 ($58.15) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,477.05 ($58.50).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,291.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,488.02. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

