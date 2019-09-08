Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0044

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a market capitalization of $615,862.00 and $756.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035476 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 140,354,201 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

