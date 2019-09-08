Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,050 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 123.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $80.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 612,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

