Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,208 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,417 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,600. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

