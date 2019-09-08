Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after buying an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,836,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.72. 625,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,855. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $428.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.