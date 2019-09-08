Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 26,400 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Timken worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 9,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 243,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 328,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 513,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,128. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

