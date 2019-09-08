Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 49.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.29.

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.73. The stock had a trading volume of 407,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,380. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $314.14 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

