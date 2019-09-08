Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 2,398,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,534. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.