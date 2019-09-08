Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 966.7% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $88.88. 826,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,851. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

