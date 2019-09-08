Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

