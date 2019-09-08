Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,763,000 after purchasing an additional 588,510 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $68,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,443,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,976,000 after purchasing an additional 107,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.75. 1,035,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

