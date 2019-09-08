Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Paychex by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 837,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,504. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.