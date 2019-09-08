Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 136,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. 990,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,171. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

