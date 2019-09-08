Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,944,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,441,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,117,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,476,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.85.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. 994,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.42 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

