Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $23.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,395 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 410,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 17,516,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

