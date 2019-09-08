Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $338,453.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $9,412,968. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.97. 736,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. AGCO’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

