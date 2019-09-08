Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,565,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 322,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

