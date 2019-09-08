Riverhead Capital Management LLC Invests $4.29 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,308,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $615,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,016 shares of company stock worth $45,922,160. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $265.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.47.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

