Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,177 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,260,958. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.38. 2,586,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.38. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

