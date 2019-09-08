Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,456 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $231.13. 3,136,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $249.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

