Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 2,618,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $5,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,578,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

