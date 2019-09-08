Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $87.62. 888,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,560. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

