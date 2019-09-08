Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 11,410 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $4,571,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. 2,352,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,636. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

