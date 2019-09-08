Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 45,677 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 45,677 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 1,518,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

