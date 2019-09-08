Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 22,748 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 15.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 256,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

