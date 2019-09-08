Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5,787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,026. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

