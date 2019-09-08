Rivetz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $340,587.00 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

