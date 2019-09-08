Robert W. Baird Reiterates $33.00 Price Target for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned a $33.00 price target by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zumiez by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

