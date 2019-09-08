Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,187 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. PACCAR makes up about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 65.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

PCAR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 1,246,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,906. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

