Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,757 iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 554,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 561.3% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 104,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 691,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

