Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Newell Brands comprises about 2.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Newell Brands by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 3,076,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.