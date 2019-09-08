Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $434,000 in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,692,000 after acquiring an additional 172,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CELG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 2,744,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

