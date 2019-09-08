Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes $1.38 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,698. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.