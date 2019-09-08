Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. AFLAC comprises approximately 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Barclays reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

In other AFLAC news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 3,126,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.