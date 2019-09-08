Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Shares of HON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

