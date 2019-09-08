Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $53,000 Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 479,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,191. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

