Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,420. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22.

